ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants totaling nearly $1.2 million to be used to improve Indiana’s water bodies, including five in the four-county area of northeast Indiana. a DNR news release said.
The grants were awarded by DNR director Cameron F. Clark through the Lake and River Enhancement program in the Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The grants will fund projects on seven lakes and 15 rivers and streams in 23 counties. Local counties included LaGrange, Noble and Steuben. Projects will be completed within a two-year time frame.
Local sponsors apply for LARE assistance and commit to sharing a portion of the total project cost. The LARE project funds come from an annual boat owner registration fee collected by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
“The LARE program continues to invest boater-generated revenue into conservation efforts to protect and enhance Indiana’s lakes and streams,” said Amanda Wuestefeld, Division of Fish & Wildlife director. “We also can’t forget the local sponsors who will also invest in these projects to make our waters healthier, which will benefit fish and wildlife species.”
The majority of selected projects are designed to improve Indiana water quality by addressing sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams. Reducing erosion in the watershed or along the banks of lakes and rivers is more economical than trying to correct water quality and habitat impairment as a result of continued erosion.
Many projects include habitat improvement components that benefit fish and wildlife populations.
The most striking habitat improvements include wetland projects in LaPorte, Marshall and Steuben counties, and low-head dam removals on Cedar Creek and the Salamonie River, the news release said.
Wetlands improve water quality, reduce flooding, and provide wildlife habitat. Dam removals reclaim riverbank habitat, improve fish passage, benefit fish and freshwater mussel populations, and make streams safer for recreational users.
Learn more about LARE at wildlife.IN.gov/2364.htm.
The local projects include (lake or stream, county, project, grant amount):
• Clear Lake, Steuben, design and build a two-stage ditch and wetland, $68,000
• Lake James, Steuben, shoreline stabilization, $25,000
• Lake of the Woods, LaGrange and Steuben, shoreline stabilization design and build, $16,800
• Pretty Lake, LaGrange, watershed stabilization, $36,000
• Turkey Creek, Noble, watershed stabilization, $80,000
To view the list of all of the LARE grant projects, see https://bit.ly/2MopqXK.
