Several people are arrested between Friday and Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers for the period of Friday through Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Susan Bunch, 30, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joshua D. Foust, 25, of the 400 block of Village Green Boulevard, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on Ray Road at Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Patrick E. Grisset, 38, of the 4200 block of West 121st Street, Cleveland, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 154.8 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Ricky L. Harget, 49, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on Gerald Lett Avenue at West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. John, 44, of the 8100 block of Hunter Place, Indianapolis, arrested on C.R. 300W at Lane 420 Lake James, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Geneva M. McKinley, 46, of the 8500 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 700E, north of C.R. 100N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Christian Miller, 26, of the 1000 block of Ruby Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia, arrested in the 400 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery.
• Jesus A. Nieves, 27, of the 200 block of Joeolen Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on Golden Lake Road at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Terry J. Sanders, 23, of the 500 block of South C.R. 360W, Angola, arrested on McKinley and Broad Streets on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.
• Jagger A. Schelke, 18, of the 11900 block of Millstone Drive, Grand Ledge, Michigan, arrested on West Fox Lake Road east of Menges Road on a charge of misdemeanor minor possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Ashley M. Stoner, 36, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on East Maumee Street at Washington Street on charges of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years and driving without a license.
• Phillip J. Stump III, 36, of the 2100 block of Cozey Court, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 300W and Orland Road on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Renee L. Towers, 38, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Laura D. White, 54, of the 200 block of South Pleasant Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging probation violation.
