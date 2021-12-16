Miller Poultry once again delivered thousands of pounds of chicken and chicken products to Project Help in Angola for their annual holiday distribution. The donation included 6,000 pounds of chicken and 1,200 pounds of sausage. Project Help Director Sheri Frank said some of the chicken will be kept in storage by Miller for distribution at Easter because not all was going to be distributed at Christmas. Frank was expecting to provide meals for 200 families but the number, for unknown reasons, was much lower. Above, those helping with the distribution included, from left, Joseph McCoy, Lisa Givson, Jeremy Oldenburg, Sheri Frank, Kriswten Downey, Kevin Diehl, Becky Kjendalen, Jaeger Berquist, Jalain Hinman, Lisa Forbes and Paul Maust. At right, Oldenburg and Maust unload the Miller's truck.
