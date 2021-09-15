ANGOLA — Finding the right purse can be daunting at times, likewise, the inability to find “the one” can be a downer.
Instead of spending hours traveling from store to store or website to website, you can reserve a spot at Psi Iota Xi Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola.
For $20 event goers can bid on several designer purses in a silent auction or press their luck at any of the 20 planned rounds of purse bingo; designer purses will be awarded to all winners.
Tickets can be purchased the day of from any Psi Iota Xi member or by visiting Psi Iota Xi Facebook page: @PIXDesignerPurseBINGO. Early ticket purchasers will receive an extra bingo card.
Canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, this first one of its kind event for the philanthropic women’s organization has Psi Iota Xi members hard at work gathering purses to fit the style and needs of every personality.
“Everything was set up for last year but unfortunately COVID canceled our plans,” Publicity Chairperson Gay Kirkton said. “Moving forward with the recent surge in COVID cases, we were not positive we could have it but it has been confirmed and the event is going forward.”
If successful, Kirkton said the event could be held annually.
Kirkton said the night will also feature a silent auction, concessions and a drawing for a special designer purse later in the afternoon.
“It will be kept a secret until the winner is announced,” Kirton said. We will keep it gift wrapped on the table throughout the fundraiser.
Tickets for the drawing are $5.
Kirton said the National focus of Psi Iota Xi is speech and hearing, providing needed funds to those seeking to further study or develop areas of both.
“We are only able to do that when we can raise funds,” she added. The selection committee, Kirton said, “looks at how the need will benefit the community.”
Those interested in submitting a letter of request to the Steuben County chapter of Psi Iota Xi can contact the group via its Facebook page or by contacting individual members. Funds are distributed to awardees, each year, after the group’s April meeting.
Anyone interested in joining the group or attending a meeting can request additional information by sending a message via the group’s Facebook Messenger.
