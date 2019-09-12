ANGOLA — The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana will open its annual Builders Parade with four homes and a commercial enterprise open for view.
The Builders Parade runs Friday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. One entry is only open on Saturday.
Three of the properties are in Steuben County and the other two are in DeKalb.
"Each entry offers unique design ideas, one-of-a-kind decorating, outdoor living spaces, new innovations and custom details to entice you to either take the plunge and build or remodel your dream home," said Mike Gepfert, BANI president, and owner of Mike Gepfert Homes.
The parade features three new homes and one remodel, along with a feature stop, the new Gays Hops and Schnapps store in Angola, where the tasting rooms will be front and center.
The entries include:
• "Country Charm," 20 Lane 301C, Lake George, Fremont, by Mike Gepfert Homes.
• "Le Cupole," 500 Lane 440, Lake James, Angola, by Windows, Doors & More.
• "Gays Tasting Room," 101 Growth Parkway, Angola, by JICI Construction.
• "Charming Country Homestead," 2115 C.R. 4, Ashley, by Four Seasons Design & Remodeling. This home is only open on Saturday.
• "Heron's Nest," 5709 Cascina Lane, Auburn, by Bob Buescher Homes.
Tickets for the parade are $10 apiece and available at each stop on the parade. People who complete the tour of each site are eligible for a $500 drawing. After each ticket is punched at each entry, the completed ticket is dropped off at the final stop for entry in the drawing.
An online version of the parade passbook is available for viewing only at ba-ni.com/events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.