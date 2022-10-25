ANGOLA — YMCA celebrated Halloween at their parking lot Monday night with a carnival style Trunk or Treat walk through with candies, games and decorated vehicles provided by local businesses and volunteers.
The admission was free, but the visitors could bring canned food items for Project Help. It was the first YMCA Halloween celebration after the pandemic, YMCA Aquatic Director Molly Gates said.
“We haven’t been able to do the Halloween Howl in a couple of years just because of the virus,” said Gates.
Originally Halloween celebrations at YMCA used to be indoors, and this year the organizers decided to bring it outside to “get a little bit more community involvement,” which they did as almost 30 local businesses participated in the event.
“They are helping us out, and we are just getting the community involved in this event,” said Gates.
She said that along with trick or treating kids could also participate in a few games like ring tosses or guess how many eyeballs were in a jar. Top three winners who manage to get the right amount or the closest would get prizes, said Gates.
“They can choose between a 6-month YMCA membership, an Amazon Kids Fire tablet or a $50 gift card,” she said.
Although there were no prizes for the kids’ costumes, as all of them were really good, said Gates, the businesses that participated could also win a $50 gift card for the best decorated vehicle or a really good theme.
“The families are voting on the businesses with the best theme or costumes,” said Gates.
Some of the businesses present at the event were Angola Dental Center that was distributing sugar free candies and toothbrushes, Lakeland Internet, Caleo Café, Farmers State Bank. The Angola Police and Fire departments were also giving out candies to the kids.
Healthy Smiles Family Dentistry was distributing toothbrushes and toothpastes. Ddentist Tamara Watkins said the kids did not very much like it. However, said Watkins, they still thought it would be a nice gesture to distribute those at trick or treating.
“When they get home, and they eat all their candy, for sure they will need a new toothbrush,” said Watkins.
Caleo Café owner Irene Ulbrich said along with the suckers she was distributing coupons for free hot chocolate, buy one get one drinks, and a 33% discount for a bill. Ulbrich was also serving hot chocolate and coffee for kids and parents.
Trine University students were volunteering, giving out candies and directing the traffic at the parking lot as it was an opportunity for them to give back to the community, said Mykah Garrison, sophomore student and member of the student government.
Everage Auto owner Craig Everage said he brought all Angola fifth grade boys’ basketball team to the event instead of a practice, so that they have fun giving away candies.
“It’s definitely a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be, which is fantastic,” said Gates.
