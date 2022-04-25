Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Gavin N. Alger, 21, of the 700 block of South Martha Street, arrested on S.R. 327 at S.R. 120, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• George F. Brown, 37, of the 3800 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, arrested in the 5900 block of C.R. 24, Auburn, on a felony fugitive warrant and charges of felony neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua S. Bushee, 38, of the 900 block of Grace Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200N east of C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mark E. Dempsey II, 45, of Lane 101B Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Hannah E. Duvendack, 36, of the 5900 block of East C.R. 750N, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Patrick B. Hagen, 61, of Lane 750 Snow Lake, arrested on Interstate 69 near the 353 mile marker, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Isaac D. Lepper, 18, of the 300 block of McKinley Street, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Jared M. Lesher, 25, of the 4600 block of South West Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jared M. Pease, 29, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Steffon L. Ring, 21, of the 900 block of Sara Street, South Whitley, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony sexual misconduct with a minor and failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
• Kyle M. Scott, 50, of the 6300 block of Clearbrook Drive, Saint Helen, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 6, Waterloo, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Robert, E. Snider, 52, of the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 140 mile marker, on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
• Tommy A. Sutton, 40, of the 4700 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested in the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Yvonne J. Svara Huerta, 24, of the 600 block of South Randolph Street, arrested on the Public Square on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Chanda L. Swager, 40, of the 200 block of West Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Shane T. Swager, 51, of the 200 block of West Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.