ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital was recognized last week by the Indiana Hospital Association in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Cameron Hospital earned the Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
“We are honored to receive this distinction from the IHA, Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box,” said Cameron CEO Angie Logan. “Cameron takes great pride in our OB/GYN team and the high-quality, compassionate care they provide to promote the health of the mothers and babies in our community.”
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
For more information on Cameron Hospital or Cameron services, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
