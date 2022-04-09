FORT WAYNE — Retired Navy Capt. Jerry Hendrix thinks northeast Indiana’s ready supply of skilled workers and an engineering base would be perfectly suited for developing and building the equipment needed to equip the nation’s military.
Hendrix, a 1984 Prairie Heights High School graduate, spent his career learning and painstakingly recording the history of the Navy and particularly its equipment. He is considered an expert in Navy warships and often is called on to comment on television shows about the military and write scholarly articles for military journals.
On Monday, Hendrix will be back home in northeast Indiana to moderate a panel discussion on the defense industry that’s being hosted by Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, along with Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.
The event is being held most of the day at Ivy Tech Community College, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. The event, billed as the inaugural Northeast Indiana Defense Summit, will include a forum in support of northeast Indiana’s defense industry. Speakers and attendees will include policymakers, industry specialists and economic development leaders.
The forum is not open to the public and the media will not be allowed to speak with any of the people involved with the event, though Banks and Rogers will have a media availability at the conclusion of the day.
Hendrix will be moderating a panel discussion on “Innovating With the Department of Defense” in the late morning.
Hendrix, who is happy to be back home in Indiana so he can visit family, especially his father, is hoping to use his expertise to grow the defense industry in the area where he grew up.
In a message sent to KPC Media, Hendrix said, “the biggest shortage in the defense industrial base is skilled blue collar workers, and that is why some key industrial industries such as shipbuilding and high tech industries like hypersonic are doing more work in the region. My overall project is transitioning the region from Rust Belt to a Tech Belt.”
Northeast Indiana is well positioned to pick up more work and contracts to supply the nation’s military, he said.
“There are plenty of well educated workers, engineers and scientists in the area as well,” Hendrix said.
In addition to moderating the panel discussion on Monday, Hendrix, the author of “To Provide and Maintain a Navy,” he will be speaking at the upcoming LaGrange County Lincoln Day Dinner.
After high school, Hendrix went to Purdue University and graduated from its ROTC program and entered the Navy. Later, he was selected as the Navy Fellow to the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University in the summer of 2003. Hendrix focused on the use of naval power as an instrument of coercive diplomacy. He has been awarded master's degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School (national security affairs) and Harvard University (history) and received his doctorate from King’s College, London, (war studies).
Hendrix retired as a captain in the Navy in 2014. He has remained in the Washington, D.C.-area to serve as a consultant to a variety of defense-related concerns.
Over the years, Hendrix served in a variety of roles and in many locales. In his final assignment, Hendrix was assigned to direct the Naval History and Heritage Command in the wake of a Navy Inspector General investigation in 2011 that revealed its archives, artifacts, art and other historic holdings were at high risk or, in some cases, already deteriorating under substandard conditions and care.
Hendrix is the son of Henry J. Hendrix and his stepmother, Mary, Fort Wayne; and Carol and stepfather Roger Cannon, LaGrange.
Hendrix, 56, and his wife, Penny (Preston, a 1983 Prairie Heights grad) have two daughters.
