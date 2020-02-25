Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.