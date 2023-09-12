Eight people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• James E. Amstutz, 50, of Lane 840 Snow Lake, arrested at home on charges of two counts of felony dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Leyton J. Bailey, 19, of the 2600 block of West C.R. 1000N, Markel, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Heather L. Bonham, 43, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of S.R. 327 on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Christian A. Cisnero, 24, no address listed, arrested in the 800 block of South Reed Road on charges of felony strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury and misdemeanor overpass mischief.
• John C. Costanzo, 59, of the 100 block of South Hamsher Street, Garrett, arrested at home on two counts of felony rape.
• Lebi H. Hernandez, 35, of the 6700 block of South C.R. 600W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Norlando L. Munoz Valle, 24, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 100 block of Northcrest Drive on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James A. Zaroff, homeless, Angola, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony bribery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
