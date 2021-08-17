INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Indiana State Fair saw 405 non-animal projects from local residents of the 4-county area, with 50 of those projects coming out as orange ribbon top merit winners.
Of the 50 exceptional projects, those by Autumn Forti (DeKalb), Audrey Brumbaugh (Noble) and Emily Wilhelm (Steuben) also earned the Top 10 Honor Group title.
Caylee James (LaGrange) and Emma Creager (Steuben) also won the Sweepstakes title for best overall exhibits.
James competed in the Veterinary Science Level 3 exhibit with her project, "A Cattleman's Guide to Breeding with Frozen Semen," and Creager competed in the Poultry Poster or Display Level 2 exhibit with her project, "Does Feed Make a Difference? An analysis of egg white protein absorption in organically and non-organically raised chickens."
The complete list of 4-county orange ribbon merit winners is as follows:
DeKalb
• Rebecca Days: Baked Foods (Baked Yeast Bread Sticks or Yeast Rolls)
• Autumn Forti: Fashion Revue (Separates), Top 10 Honor Group
• Cicely Harding: Wildlife Level 1
• Adelina Harding: Wildlife Level 2
• Georgia Howard: Preserved Foods (Freezer Jam)
• Elizabeth Kruse: Woodworking Level D
• Addison Moughler: Home Environment Level 2 (Furniture)
• Micah Schlabach: Photography Level 1 (Color Prints)
• Lydia Strong: Sewing Construction (Non-wearable)
• Lydia Sullivan: Photography Level 3 (Black and White Prints)
• Aaron Young: Sport Fishing Level 2
LaGrange
• William Abbott: Health Level C (Poster)
• Sophia Bolla: Baked Foods (Baked Muffins)
• Courtney Hall: Sewing Construction (Wearable, Dress-up)
• Caylee James: Veterinary Science Level 3, Sweepstakes
• Katelyn James: Baked Foods (Baked Cake)
• Jedidiah Kreger: Baked Foods (Baked Yeast Bread)
• Isaac Seider: Sport Fishing Level 1
• Carver Stump: Dog Poster Level 2
• Leah Yunker: Baked Foods (Baked Yeast Bread Sticks or Yeast Rolls)
Noble
• Audrey Brumbaugh: Fashion Revue (Formal Wear), Top 10 Honor Group
• McKynzie Carmien: Consumer Clothing Beginner
• Jacob Coats: Poultry Poster or Display Level 1 (Poster)
• Jacob Coats: Small Engines Level 1
• Alayna DeLong: Forestry Level 3
• Alayna DeLong: Wildlife Level 3
• Katherine Griffiths: Sewing Construction (Non-wearable)
• Hailey Holbrook: Llama-Alpaca Crafts or Poster Level 3 (Craft)
• Lily Hopf: Preserved Foods (Frozen Pizza)
• Kaylee Kempf: Photography Level 2 (Cell Phone Print)
• Mitchel Lemon: Home Environment Level 3 (Furniture)
• David Mains: Llama-Alpaca Crafts or Poster Level 2 (Poster)
• Elisabeth Mains: Llama-Alpaca Crafts or Poster Level 3 (Poster)
• Katherine Mains: Llama-Alpaca Crafts or Poster Level 1 (Poster)
• Cora Mault: Photography Level 1 (Cell Phone Print)
• Cora Mault: Photography Level 1 (Color Prints)
• Lilly Moser: Llama-Alpaca Crafts or Poster Level 2 (Craft)
• Alice Palmer: Photography Level 3 (Color Salon Print)
• Ethan Pippenger: Woodworking Level A
Steuben
• Emma Allen: Photography Level 2 (Color Salon Print)
• Dawson Cline: Poultry Poster or Display Level 1 (Poster)
• Emma Creager: Poultry Poster or Display Level 2 (Poster), Sweepstakes
• Raigyn Dobson: Preserved Foods (Canned Tomato Product)
• Hannah Martinez: Cat Poster Level 3
• Isabella Robertson: Home Environment Level 2 (Furniture)
• Addison Shough: Baked Foods (Baked Cake)
• Paige Snyder: Photography Level 1 (Black and White Prints)
• Tyler Thrush: Preserved Foods (Frozen Vegetable)
• Emily Wilhelm: Fashion Revue (Free Choice), Top 10 Honor Group
• Heidi Wilhelm: Sewing Construction (Wearable, Dress-up)
