INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in February stayed at 3.1%, same as January.
That being said, the state hit a new all-time high for private-sector employment in February as businesses continue to struggle to hire amid a long stretch of historic lows in jobless rates.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development's Friday release, the state rate remains steady at 3.1%, staying under the national unemployment rate for February stands at 3.6%.
Unemployment is up compared to a year ago, when the state reported a 2.3% unemployment rate in the February 2022 release.
The state's labor force participation rate held at 63.4% for February, remaining above the national rate of 62.5%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,409,528, a small increase of 427 from the previous month.
Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,100 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 72,900 jobs from this time last year.
February was also a record-setting month as Indiana's private employment total hit 2,827,300, a new private employment peak for Indiana.
Professional and business services say the biggest gains in February with 3,600 hires, while leisure and hospitality businesses added 1,500 workers and private educational and health services picked up 1,200 workers.
Hiring continues to be a challenge, as job postings continue to far outpace unemployment claims.
As of March 16, 2023, there were 135,336 open job postings throughout the state, while in February, 19,485 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.
Even if all of those people currently on unemployment picked up new work, 85% of the available jobs would still be unfilled.
What's happening locally won't be available until Monday, when county-level unemployment numbers release.
In January, LaGrange and Noble counties saw huge jumps in their unemployment rates to vault to the No. 1 and No. 2 highest jobless rates in Indiana, respectively. Other northeast Indiana counties saw some upticks in January too, but not nearly on the same level.
Local economists couldn't say for sure why both counties saw such large increases and whether the change was a statistical blip or the first signs of a weakening in the local economy. February's numbers could help provide additional context to what is, or isn't, happening in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.