ANGOLA — After taking a three-month break for the summer, Steuben County Republican breakfasts will resume starting today.
The event will be held at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola, starting at 8 a.m.
All interested parties are welcome to attend.
The guest speaker for the first meeting of the season is Indiana Auditor Tera Klutz. She was appointed to the position in 2017 then was elected to a four-year term in 2018. She will be on the ballot this fall.
