ANGOLA — While making a home check on an Angola man on probation officials found a methamphetamine making operation at a residence in the 1300 block of Williams Street, not far from the busy Angola bike trail.
Anthony Paul Barron, 40, is facing charges of Level 2 felony manufacturing meth of at least 10 grams, Level 5 felony possession of meth of between 5-10 grams, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class C possession of paraphernalia.
While performing a home check on Anthony Paul Barron, 40, on Sunday morning, Steuben County Probation Officer Chris Sallows contacted Angola Police Officer Matt Kling to inform him that he observed marijuana, meth and a meth manufacturing operation, court records said.
When Kling arrived at the residence, he received permission to perform a search. Once in Barron’s bedroom, Kling observed the makings of a meth lab, including a cooler, backpack, canister of camper fluid, a bottle with a hose coming out of the cap and other materials.
Kling then contacted Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Detective Chris Emerick, who is certified in the identification and processing of meth labs.
Eventually, with a consent to search, police found more meth labs in an outbuilding.
In all, police found 14.15 grams of meth at the property, court records said. Also, a bag of marijuana was located, as well as paraphernalia used in the ingesting of meth, court records said.
The home, police noted, was located within 100 feet the Angola Pedestrian and Bike Trail. While processing the scene, police observed numerous people using the trail, including children.
The Steuben County Health Department has condemned the property until it can be inspected and certified that remediation of the meth labs can be complete.
For the Level 2 felony, Barron faces between 10-30 years in prison. For the Level 4 felony, Barron could get between 2-12 years in prison.
Cedrick Hollabaugh was been appointed to serve as Barron’s attorney during his initial hearing held on Monday before Magistrate James Burns.
Barron’s case will make its way through Steuben Superior Court, where his next hearing is set for Nov. 22. His trial date is Feb. 10.
