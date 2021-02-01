ANGOLA — Organizers of the Steuben County Farmer's Market received approval to use the entire north parking lot at the Steuben Community Center in 2021, allowing the 19-year market to expand.
There were 67 vendors at the market last year, organizers said at Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
"Last year we ran out of spaces," said Angie Walker, who organizes the layout of the market.
She said there was a waiting list last year and there's a long list of people who want to participate again this year.
Walker said the new layout will allow for 106 spaces for vendors, an increase of 39.
"Last year we were out of spaces," Walker said.
People will be allowed to park in lots around the facility, to the north and east. Spaces will be created for handicap parking.
Commissioners asked that emergency lanes be kept open in the main parking lot so police, fire and emergency medical service personnel can access the Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
The farmer's market, which runs 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday from May through October, started as the brainchild of former Commissioner Ron Smith and Ralph and Colleen Holman.
"We're going into our 19th year this year," Colleen said.
Ralph Holman said the market started out with just vegetable vendors but that grew to allow craft people.
"I'd really like just vegetables," Holman said. "Once we let (craft people) in the door we couldn't keep them out."
Holman said everything has to be hand crafted.
Walker said the goal was to prevent the market from evolving into a flea market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.