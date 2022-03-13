Butler receives OCRA grant for recovery housing
BUTLER — A check with this many zeroes deserved to be delivered in person, and that’s just what Indiana Office of Rural Affairs executive director Denny Spinner did Thursday, presenting a $600,000 check to the City of Butler for three new recovery housing units.
The housing units will be operated by Inspiration Ministries. In addition, the Fetter Foundation presented a check for $100,000 to Inspiration Ministries. The total cost of the project is expected to be $700,292.
Because it is a private entity, Inspiration Ministries couldn’t apply for the grant on its own. The City of Butler and the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council agreed to help out.
Each recovery house will have five beds. Inspiration Ministries has been involved in recovery programs for two years. President and CEO Andy Foster said not one individual who has gone through Inspiration Ministries’ recovery program has re-engaged with the criminal justice system, becoming productive, contributing members of their communities.
Ukranian exchange student worries about family back home
HAMILTON — Being in a foreign land can be enough of a culture shock, but for Ksieniia Yesipova, she has the added stress of worrying about the safety of her family in her home country of Ukraine.
There have been many sleepless nights coupled with shows of solidarity for her family — her parents and grandparents — who live in Kyiv, the country’s capital.
“The first nights, I didn’t sleep at all and it has been hard. My dad is in Kyiv and my grandparents as well. My dad is in the bomb shelter at his work, so he is pretty safe but my grandparents refuse to go to the bomb shelter,” Yesipova said.
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Yesipova has been trying to monitor the situation, all while having to handle school work during her senior year in rural Indiana.
“I am trying to focus on other things a well. I check the news all of the time and am talking to my parents. Right now, I am just trying to focus on school and my host family,” Yesipova said. “I haven’t been able to do a lot of homework because I can’t stay focused, but I am trying.”
DeKalb County hires new Community Corrections director
AUBURN — Michelle Ann Fosnaugh, a Noble County probation officer, has been selected as the new executive director at DeKalb County Community Corrections.
She fills a vacancy created in January when a former director left to take a position with the City of Auburn.
Fosnaugh is a 17-year veteran with the Noble County Probation Department. She was instrumental in forming the Noble County Veterans Treatment Court and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
To help Fosnaugh maintain her longevity, her position will be classified as a probation officer.
A recommendation was made to pay Fosnaugh $75,000. Funding for Community Corrections is paid for through grant dollars from the Indiana Department of Justice, along with fees assessed to participants of the program.
The previous director was paid $62,958. The state minimum for a probation officer with Fosnaugh’s years of experience is $69,000.
Kendallville offering façade grant
KENDALLVILLE — Even more downtown building owners will get a chance to update their facades as the city is offering another $300,000 grant opportunity on top of the $2 million state grant already in process.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission could help at least six additional building owners tag along with the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street program, but possibly more depending on the scope of projects.
Kendallville was one of two communities to receive the $2 million pilot grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is offering the money for historic facade restoration in the downtown.
When Kendallville opened up the application process to participate in that grant — which provides 85% of the project cost for just a 15% match from the building owner — it got 25 applicants, leading to a situation where there was more work than money to fund it.
The redevelopment commission was approached in recent months asking if it would be willing to maybe utilize some of its funds to add on the program and allow more building owners who get squeezed out of the $2 million program to still take part.
Commission members initially offered verbal support, but on Wednesday starting putting together the particulars on paper.
Commission President Loren Allen opened the discussion, suggesting the board offer up to $300,000 additional dollars for projects but at a 75/25 match.
That’s slightly less generous than the PreservINg Main Street, but still a better split than the redevelopment commission’s typical facade grants, which are offered at a 50/50 match.
“It would fall back on they would need three estimates, same as our other facade program,” Allen said. “It would still have to go through the process like our other facades do.”
The program being designed Wednesday looks like this:
• $300,000 total available;
• Individual project cap of $50,000;
• Match is 25% to receive 75% grant funds; and
• Limited to the city’s proposed historic district, but all buildings owners within that district are eligible so long as they’re not already receiving money from the $2 million grant.
Steuben Courthouse isn’t going anywhere
ANGOLA — Pay no mind to what they’re saying on social media about the historic Steuben County Courthouse.
Rumors that the Steuben County Courthouse will be torn down to make way for a new judicial center are just that: rumors.
It’s not going anywhere after the construction of a new county judicial center will require moving all of the judicial services to their new home at the corner of South and Martha streets, in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
“There’s no plans for that whatsoever. It’s on the historic register so it would take a lot of work to do that,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The Steuben County Courthouse, whose construction started in 1867 and was completed in June 1868, is one of 15 structures or sites listed on the National Register of Historic Place in Steuben County. It was listed in 1975, just in time for the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1976. The brick was created in Angola and the cut field stone foundation was also sourced locally.
Howard said the building most likely will be repurposed for offices, quite possibly for Community Corrections, which has an office in one of the small houses that’s on the site of the new judicial center that’s going to be removed.
How much of the building gets used once the courts and clerk clear out is unknown. One of the knocks on the building is its lack of accessibility. One of the chief reasons a new facility is being built is because the historic courthouse does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Whatever happens in the courthouse will probably be limited to the first floor, again due to accessibility issues.
“As it sits, there is very little that we can do due to ADA, without extensive remodeling,” Howard said.
