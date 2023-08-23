Shelter expresses financial difficulties to Council
ANGOLA — Both seeking support from the city, the Indiana National Guard and the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County spoke with Common Council Monday night.
Shelter Executive Director Adrienne Long and Board President Tracey Floto took the opportunity to express the hardships they’ve experienced over the past several months. Primarily, the organization is struggling with maintaining funding and adoption rates.
“Overall, donations are down and that is a nationwide trend not just for community humane shelters, but non-profits in general,” said Long. “Ultimately, we did not net anywhere close to where we netted last year.”
The shelter’s annual Casino Night fundraiser brought in $40,000 less in 2023 than in 2022. While the event was on June 3, the organization is already feeling the substantial difference.
In addition to internal financial challenges, the shelter’s funding was cut $5,000 by Steuben County. Their budget for 2023 now sits at $40,000, Floto also revealed that the organization is presently operating at $20,000 in the red.
Councilmember Kathy Armstrong questioned the county’s rationale for decreasing the shelter’s funding. Long and Floto replied the decision affected other nonprofits as well.
The organization has also had to navigate issues involving decreased adoption and increasing surrender and return rates among their animals. Although the shelter isn’t the only group facing such problems, the challenges have still taken a toll on staff and the board.
“Adoption rates across the United States continue to decline and that is putting us into a really difficult position because our animals are staying longer and they’re more susceptible to illness,” Long said.
Beyond the animals’ well-being, illness within the shelter drives up medical costs. Currently, the shelter has been looking internally at elements they can utilize to combat the falling national adoption rates and their own financial situation.
“We’re trying to be creative with the resources we do have, such as expanding programs we already have like foster care,” Long said. “We are trying to be preventative in the animal surrendering process.”
The pair expressed their need for more volunteers and board members. They also are hoping to add another position to the shelter staff. An operations manager would assist Long with duties involving the shelter’s day-to-day procedures and allow the executive director more time to focus on fundraising and community outreach.
Members of the Council provided their personal connections to the organization. Armstrong is an avid volunteer and Councilmember Jerry McDermid explained his amazement with the group during a recent facility tour.
While the Council didn’t take a vote, they will consider the shelter’s plea during the 2024 budgeting process.
Capt. Chase Miller of the Indiana National Guard enlightened the Council about recent recruiting issues of the National Guard Armory Charlie Co. 1st-293rd Infantry Regiment. A decrease in enlistments has led to several open positions.
Miller looked mostly to influence the organization’s and city’s relationship to better benefit each other.
“Some of the ways I’m hoping that we can hopefully spread awareness from this meeting, letting everyone know here on the Council what we’re looking to do which is to fill a lot of gaps and vacancies within that company. Authorized, they have 131 soldiers, predominantly any line company does that (is) supposed to be in that formation,” said Miller.
The organization’s number is currently 60. The captain pointed to younger soldiers, men and women, as being part of where some gaps form. He also provided that the Charlie Co. has been developing relationships with area businesses and schools.
While talking about Angola’s armory facility, Councilmember Dave Olson inquired if the space could be used for homeless individuals. Miller responded that he would get that answer to Council at a later time.
The Council heard from City Engineer Amanda Cope regarding a re-establishment of right of way at the intersection of Williams Street and Harcourt Road. The city had worked with the YMCA of Steuben County’s engineer to address the intersection.
“So essentially, what we’ve done is we’ve created nice clean 50 foot lines which is the standard right of way,” said Cope. “The excess land would then go to the neighboring parcel which would be the YMCA for the Sheets Family Park.”
The Council approved the request 5-0.
A property owner directly west of the Interstate 69 southbound entrance ramp filed a petition of annexation into the city. The city’s Director of Economic Development and Planning, Jennifer Barclay, explained the reasoning to the Council.
“They came to the city wishing to annex into the city for potential future projects, nothing is planned as of yet. They do plan to work on marketing their property,” Barclay said.
During department reports, Matt Hanna, Parks and Recreation superintendent, revealed that a public hearing for the department’s five-year master plan will take place during their next meeting on Sept. 6 in Commons Hall, 501 S. John St.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Public input needed in Sept. 6 parks hearing ANGOLA — The Angola Parks & Recreation Board has changed the meeting location for its Sept. 6, meeting. It will be held in Commons Hall, 501 S. John St. Angola, at 10 a.m. The location change is to accommodate the public hearing portion of the meeting, asking for the public attend and provide input into the Five-Year Master Plan. People are invited to attend to have their ideas included in the plan. People with questions should call the Park Office at 665-1588.
