Bond refinancing benefits district
ANGOLA — There was an error in Saturday’s article concerning a bond refinance by the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District.
The refinancing of USDA loans equates to an overall savings average of about $9,000 per year.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
