ANGOLA — To Be Honest, or TBH, a northern Indiana program that teaches high school students media arts, will resume meetings for its Cahoots chapter in Angola on Tuesday, July 21, from 1-3 p.m.
TBH at Cahoots is part of a nonprofit organization that does a TV series written, directed, reported, acted, produced and edited by teens. The program is run by Erika Celeste, Snow Lake, a national television journalist and author of numerous books.
Each chapter, or school, chooses a topic important to that group of teens. During the 2019-2020 school year, 11 schools and Cahoots participated, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some projects were not completed. There is no cost to participate.
“This is a great opportunity for our local high school students to learn professional grade journalism and film,” said Celeste. “Already some of our alumni have chosen to major in media arts in college.”
The students create content for a half-hour episode that will be broadcast on PBS 39, WFWA, Fort Wayne. The on-going series beginning with 11 episodes premieres on WFWA this fall.
For the Cahoots project, Murray Malone, a 2020 graduate of Prairie Heights High School, has created a short screen play dealing with suicide. Other students are working on music, some public service announcements, and interviews dealing with the topic that will be part of the show.
Anyone ages 12-18 may participate as the program gears up again.
Tasks will include camera work and editing, interviewing, acting, singing, writing, producing, public relations and social media.
“If you have an interest in anything TV or media related we will find something for you to do,” Celeste said. “All we ask is that you have a sincere desire to participate. This is not a babysitting service. We want kids with passion.”
To Be Honest already has eight of its shows ready to air including Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School on teen violence, Garrett High School on vaping, Prairie Heights on how the internet has changed rural culture, Fort Wayne schools Bishop Luers on mental health, South Side on child abuse, Homestead on community activism, and South Bend schools Riley and Adams high schools on gun violence and St. Joseph High School on stress and college prep. Additional pieces on “adulting 101” from Oak Farm Montessori will be available for viewing online.
The series will premiere with an all-school, two-part series on teens’ take on COVID-19.
The project is partially funded by the Indiana Arts Commission.
Students who cannot attend the first meeting but want to participate or those who want more information should contact Celeste at 527-0020 or email tobehonestinc@gmail.com.
