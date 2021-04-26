ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Samuel T. Adamson, 18, of the 900 block of South Superior Street, arrested on C.R. 100E near Hanselman Road on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
• Cole J. Delorey, 23, homeless, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 133 mile marker on a charge of felony probation violation.
• Skylar J. Heintz, 20, of the 4700 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the intersection of Wohlert Street and Harcourt Road on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Maxwell Johnson, 42, address not listed, arrestted on Harcourt Road at Regency Street on a charge of felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Savanna M. Keck, 24, of the 8400 block of Mauck Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Benjamin J. Kelley, 45, of Lane 100 Pine Canyon Lake, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Dean M. Mundy, 25, of the 1100 block of Pridgeon Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Donna J. Poe, 47, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W at S.R. 275N on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 38, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Brandon J. Woods, 30, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on Bay View Road at Lane 400, Lake James, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
