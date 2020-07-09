FREMONT — A fully involved barn fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Wild Winds Buffalo Farm on Ray Road took at least 22 area fire departments from all over northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio to battle.
Wild Winds Property Manager Danny King said the barn was largely a storage facility that contained around 700 round bales of hay, at least three tractors and the farm’s round baler.
He said he woke up at home, not far from the farm, around 4:30 a.m. and couldn’t sleep but wasn’t sure why. He was up watching the news when he got a call from Bill “Three Paws” Elias, the tour director at the farm, about the fire. He looked outside, saw the smoke plume and headed for the property.
The buffalo don’t typically live in structures and were not in any of the upper fields near the barn; King said they had rotated fields Wednesday. They were safely away from the fire.
Staff rotate the animals from field to field every three days or so to keep pastures viable.
There were two horses in the barn and they were safely evacuated. Initial scanner traffic made it sound as if Fremont Town Marshal Joe Patterson was the one who helped get the horses out of the building. Patterson did not confirm that information.
King said he doesn’t put hay up that is higher than around an 18% moisture content. The hay is checked for moisture and temperature before being put in the barns as wet, hot hay can spontaneously combust.
When King puts bales away, he said the temperature has been around 80 degrees in the bale and dropping.
“I haven’t put new hay in there in a month or so,” King said, pointing to the 200 or so round bales sitting in a field, ready to be put away.
King said he is constantly walking in the barn checking for anything that feels off when it comes to the hay, including smelling for combustion. When it’s 90 degrees outside, he said it will be considerably hotter than that in the barn.
King said he’s not sure if the fire started because of hay or an electrical issue.
“We lost all the tractors, the baler and lots of hay for the winter feed,” he said.
The farm needs at least 1,000 round bales to feed buffalo all winter when grasses become scarce in the fields.
King said there could have been a few barn cats still inside, but he cannot confirm yes or no to that.
A buffalo calf that had been in the barn was released back to the herd just days ago.
From Indiana, departments called included Fremont, Auburn, Ashley, Hudson, Hamilton, Orland, Steuben Township, Salem Center, Metz, Kendallville, Stroh, Topeka, Albion, Howe, LaOtto and LaGrange. Michigan departments called included Quincy, Lakeland, Camden and Reading. Northwest Township and Edon from Ohio were also called.
Tankers from many of the departments were shuttling water from town and the Fish Lake Public Access for use on the fire.
Also responding were Steuben County EMS, Fremont Police Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Emergency Management and Steuben County REMC.
No cause for the fire has been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.