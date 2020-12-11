Friday, Dec. 11
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Special session.
Monday, Dec. 14
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County Board, library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Angola Plan Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Plan commission, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Fair Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Angola Fire Department Pension Board, 8:30 a.m. Virtual meeting. Call 219-293-4381, ID is 946063814#
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, conference room, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, 7:30 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom/j/85482434091?pwd=V09LMFRRODkyN2p5YU03QjRueVhYUT09, passcode: GU8LAb
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Steuben County Community Corrections Board, noon. Zoom meeting.
https://zoom.us/j/92830036168?pwd=Q0YyQ3phT1dZeEZyeEU4YVRVcUR2Zz09, Meeting ID: 928 3003 6168, Passcode: 192610
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Hudson Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
