Parking sealing slated for Sunday downtown
ANGOLA — A contractor working for the City of Angola will be sealing the northeast and southwest quadrants at the public square on Sunday.
During this time, weather permitting, the parking lots will be closed to the public.
This project has been delayed due to weather.
Vehicles left in the parking lot overnight from Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.
