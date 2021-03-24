Three people were arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David A. Detrick, 42, of the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive, Fairborn, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Naser-Saleh-Mohamed Nasser, 27, of the 200 block of South Jefferson Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony leaving the scene of an accident.
• Farrel L. Payton, 44, of the 13500 block of 3rd Avenue, Victorville, California, arrested in the 7200 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
