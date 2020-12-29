2 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials on Monday:
• Mario O. Gonzalez Vasquez, 23, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at Lange Lane and South Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• James M. Hibbs, 36, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.