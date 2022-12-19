ANGOLA — The Steuben County Festival Choir and Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association presented their 11th annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at T. Furth Center for Performing Arts Sunday night in Angola for the eleventh time.
Those were 11 consecutive sellouts, said Conductor J. Joseph Peters.
The special feature of this year’s performance, he continued, was that it was also a fundraiser for the Steuben County Humanities Fund, which provides scholarships to students of the arts.
“So, all the proceeds will go to that,” said Peters.
He added that the organizers also wanted to make sure that they gave employment to the members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association because they are on a strike.
“We are fully behind them and support them always,” said Peters.
Peters further explained that the members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association were accompanied by the Steuben County Festival Choir for the performance. The choir is made of six area church choirs from Angola, Michigan and Ohio.
“We rehearse every Sunday from October until the performance day, but we don’t rehearse with the orchestra,” said Peters.
The conductor mentioned that at the concert this year they performed all of part one, about half of part two, and all of part three of Handel’s “Messiah,” and that there were a couple of alterations to this year’s performance in comparison to the previous years.
Johanna Bourkova-Morunov said playing Handel’s “beautiful oratorio” honoring the appearance of the savior, Christian faith and the birth of Jesus and his coming to redeem the humankind is a holiday tradition that is now reinstated in Steuben County after COVID disruptions.
“It’s a holiday tradition in the western world and in the U.S.,” said Bourkova-Morunov. “This is along with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” my favorite Christmas program.”
Orlando Avalo, who was one of the tenors this year, said the performance was a thrill.
“What a way to celebrate the Christmas spirit with the “Messiah” and tell the story of the Lord,” said Avalo.
He added that one of the additions to this year’s program was his duet with Alussa Anzelmo “O Death, Where is Thy Sting,” and for him that was a great experience overall.
Karli Forte, who sang soprano in the aria “I Know my Redeemer Liveth,” said she had been part of this performance for all 11 years, and she estimated that last Sunday was probably one of the biggest and most successful performances they had done.
“I think the Fort Wayne Philharmonic was of course fantastic, and it’s such an honor to have them with us especially with everything that is going on,” said Forte. “It was very successful, and I am very proud of everyone and honored to be part of it.”
The audience loved the performance, too. Most of them were Steuben County residents, said Bourkova-Morunov. Dawn Cance from Hamilton said she has been coming to the concert every year, and that this year it was amazing, awesome and wonderful.
“They added some various pieces that were added to the program, it was wonderful,” said Cance.
Erin and David Weilein said they had been to the performance about seven times in the past 10 years, and although this year they came to the concert with only one of their kids — Nathaniel, 15 — they sometimes brought all of their four kids to listen to Handel’s music.
“We love the ‘Messiah.’ We’ve come many-many-many years, and often bringing all our children cause they all like it, too,” said Erin Weilein.
The Weileins said they enjoyed the changes in the program.
“But they are different from the last time we’ve been here, so that was exciting,” said Erin Weilein. “They added a few songs, and I feel there were a few extra instruments.”
Some of the spectators came from as far as Sturgis, Michigan, as Betsy Susan Morgan and Steven Easterday, and their friends.
Morgan, who used to play piano and sing professionally including performing with some of the singers that were on stage at T. Furth Center, said she admired the director for his preciseness.
“You could just tell when he wanted them to quit, and he was enthusiastic,” said Morgan. “I just thought he would be fun to sing under.”
Easterday, who came for Handel’s “Messiah” in Angola for the first time, said that it was a wonderful concert for the Christmas season and one of the first concerts he had been to was at that level.
“They added an Easter section that I hardly ever hear, and it was just worth driving 45-60 miles,” said Morgan. “At one point I had tears running down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.