ANGOLA — A simple wrought-iron cross sits atop the one-of-a-kind steeple at the historic Powers Church, an arrow on its crossbar pointing north.
The Powers brothers came to Indiana from New York, settling just over the Ohio state line on July 8, 1837. The church was among the structures built as part of a sprawling homestead and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1876, its architecture includes a unique steeple, one of the last parts of the church to be restored due to the intricacy of the work. With support from a matching grant, fund raising is underway to make reconstruction possible.
Major project
Forty-three years ago, in 1976, the Powers Church Restoration Committee was formed to preserve the church. Members include Marcia and Dewey Powers, who live in an original Powers family home, Deb Cleckner, who resides across the street from the church and serves as secretary, and Kathy Aldrich, a retired Angola Middle School teacher and committee treasurer.
Meticulous work throughout the church has restored it to a semblance of its original state. Lit only by kerosene lamps, it features the original oak floors and wainscoting, wood stoves, pump organ, wallpaper and furniture.
Now, the committee wants to save the steeple. It has received a $30,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation that requires a 2-1 match. The committee must raise $60,000 in the next two years.
“The community responded amazingly,” said Marcia. “It makes me proud to be in Steuben County.”
They received 17 letters of support from businesses, individuals and politicians that included Mayor Richard Hickman and Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, and are seeking state and federal grant funding to help cover some of the matching costs.
The Jeffris Family Foundation assists the development of historic sites for nonprofit organizations in small towns and cities in eight states in the Midwest.
Anyone who wants to make a donation or who has questions can contact Aldrich at 665-6169. Checks can be mailed to Powers Church, 8090 E. C.R. 40, Angola IN 46703. Donations can also be made via the Powers Church Restoration Account at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Historic uniqueness
The steeple and belfry are rotting away. Repair will be difficult and potentially costly because the structure cannot be removed from the top of the church and repaired remotely.
“143 years it’s withstood wind and rain and bats and woodpeckers,” said Marcia.
The steeple may be the church’s most striking attribute, said Aldrich, “with its different wedding cake sizes and shapes” and a “witch’s hat on top.”
About 10 years ago, a child was invited to pull the rope to ring the bell during one of the handful of rustic services held every year. The rope fell to the ground, said Kathy.
Her husband Greg and son Brent climbed the rickety slats that serve as a ladder and in the belfry found a metal chunk that resembled an Indian tomahawk head.
With a new hatchet from a department store, the Aldriches reascended and affixed it to the rope on the bell. It held tight, as it had for more than a century with practical ingenuity and possibly gifts left over from Native American friends that lived next to the Powers settlement before they were rounded up and sent west in the 1800s.
The bell tower of the church is attached to the roof of the church and cannot be removed for fear of severe damage to the overall structure.
A specialized architect has been located in Coldwater, Michigan, who will take on the aerial repair feat.
Precision work
Precision attention to detail is a hallmark of the ongoing Powers project.
For the past 20 years, Bob Cross of South Bend has been restoring damaged wallpaper in the sanctuary.
It started with cleaning.
“He said it was like trying to clean butterfly wings,” Aldrich said.
Cross uses bread dough to gently rub away more than a century of buildup.
The paper is delicate with an incandescence created by mica insets. Where it could not be saved, Cross hand stencils a replacement to as closely as possible resemble the original with support from S.A. Maxwell and Company, Chicago.
“The wallpaper does the ‘wow’ when you walk in,” said Cleckner.
The frugal Powers family kept careful records of their expenditures, which included fundraising to build the church.
“Betsy Powers wanted something better in here and bought (the wallpaper) and had it put up before they knew what she was doing,” said Aldrich.
The church is well lit by spacious windows during the daytime hours, the paper’s luminescence adding a glow.
“‘Lydia Powers’ name is written on the wall over there,” said Aldrich.
Other family names can be found in the belfry, said Marcia.
Steuben lore
The Powers settlement was just inside Indiana territory, over the state line from Ohio and deep in what was then known as the Black Swamp. Many of the early settlers continued east toward the Elkhart area before setting their homesteads.
Dennis L. Lockwood, a Ball State University student, did a survey of the Powers church that has been sealed in the Library of Congress. In 1983, it received an honorable mention for the Charles E. Peterson Prize for the Historic American Buildings Survey of the National Park Service and The Anthenaum of Philadelphia.
Much of the family’s history is recorded in letters sent by four Powers brothers to their mother. In addition, ledgers were kept and one of the brothers kept a copious diary.
The church is “the last building in what was once the Powers settlement,” said Marcia. At one time there were homes, a saw mill, grist mill and school.
“The church represents not only that place in 1839 but also the courage and determination of the people who made that place,” said Marcia.
Originally built as a non-denominational “free community church,” it was eventually affiliated with the Methodist Church and a circuit minister held services at the Powers Church for several years. Regular services ceased in the 1920s but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950s.
Nondenominational services are held at the church on the fourth Sunday of June, July and August each year. A Christmas service including a reading of the Christmas story and congregational singing of Christmas carols is also held annually, with offerings collected going toward continued restoration of the church.
