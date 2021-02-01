ANGOLA — Two men have been charged with molesting the same girl in rural Angola in July 2019 in cases that appear to be totally unrelated.
On Friday, Preston Allen Young, 35, Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested in a South Bend bus station on the Steuben County charges of Level 1 felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting.
On Dec. 9, 2020, Travis Coleman Weaver 35, of Rome City, was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. A Level 4 felony is punishable by up to 12 years in prison.
Both of the arrests stem from a months long investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigator Austin Rowlands that alleged Young and Weaver had sexual contact with a then-13-year-old girl in July 2019.
The incidents, which allegedly occurred in a rural Pleasant Township residence on separate occasions, were reported to authorities in October 2020. The victim, now 15, talked about the events to a therapist, who in turn informed authorities with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
In an interview with a DCS official and a forensic interviewer, the girl laid out what happened with the two men, who were acquaintances of her father, sometime between July 1-July 28, 2019.
In one incident, court records say, Young fondled the girl. In another incident he penetrated her after following the girl into a kitchen, dropped his shorts and told the girl to bend over, court records said. Out of fear, the girl followed Young’s instructions, court records say. The event was broken up when Young heard the girl’s father walking about the house.
Later, the girl told investigators, Young told her no one would believe her if she told and that it would not have happened had she not been so provocative, court records said.
After the incident took place and a number of occasions where Young would closely follow the girl around the house, the girl’s father parted ways with Young and kicked him out of the Kendallville property they owned where they were letting him stay, court records say.
Young was taken into custody without incident Friday and transported back to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Following an interview with sheriff’s detectives, Young was booked into the Steuben County Jail Friday.
Meanwhile, Weaver was visiting the victim’s home when his offense allegedly occurred during the early morning hours after everyone else in the house was asleep, say court documents.
The girl said Weaver touched her under her clothes while the two were playing video games together at around 5 a.m., say court documents.
Following his arrest, Weaver was subsequently released from the Steuben County Jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond in December.
Weaver is represented by a team of Indianapolis attorneys, with the lead lawyer listed in the case as Tom F. Hirschauer III. Weaver has a March 30 pretrial conference in Steuben Superior Court. A jury trial is currently on the court calendar for April 29.
Young had his initial hearing on Monday. Cedrick Hollabaugh was appointed as counsel for Young.
Young was ordered to have no contact with the victim, should he get out of jail. Bail was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.