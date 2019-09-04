ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners will be adding a second and fourth meeting in between their regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month starting in October.
"I think that we need it. We just need to come up with a date and a time," Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
"I'm not overly enthusiastic about it," said Ron Smith, president of the Board of Commissioners.
When it came down to it, Smith voted no, with Crowl and Commissioner Lynne Liechty voting yes.
The meetings will be for general administrative matters and emergencies as they arise. Currently if there is a matter needing the attention of commissioners, particularly in cases of emergencies, commissioners will phone each other to come to a consensus on an item. If official approval is required, it will come after the fact at the next available commissioners' meeting.
For example, the air conditioning in the Steuben County Jail went out over a July weekend, which required immediate action by commissioners.
The Board of Commissioners is the executive and legislative branch of county government yet commissioners only meet twice a month to make decisions. Often matters needing their attention come up between meetings and need immediate action. Some Indiana counties have county managers to handle the day-to-day matters that arise, but Steuben does not.
The new meetings will be held on the second Monday of the month at 8:30 a.m. and the fourth Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m.
Initially there was talk of having both meetings on Tuesdays, but the second Tuesday of the month could conflict with the regular 9 a.m. meetings of the Steuben County Council, the county's fiscal body.
The trial of the second and fourth meetings start in October. So, the first second meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 14, at 8:30 a.m. with the first fourth meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.