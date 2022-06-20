ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation Department has begun its Monday Munchin’ Luncheons.
On June 20, Fire and Ice Italian Ice and the Beached Boys Grill food trucks were located near Selman Timbers Frame. The trucks were open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fire and Ice served many different flavors of Italian ice and shake-ups to cool down on the hot summer day. The had flavors such as strawberry, mango, Jerry Garcia, tropical and many more. The Italian ice is gluten free and dairy free.
The Beached Boys Grill served a hot lunch of pork tenderloins, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, jumbo hot dogs, fried pickles and many other summer food options.
Many community members brought their families to enjoy an afternoon lunch at the park. Children were able to play on the park playground while parents mingled under the pavilion. The Parks department will be having the Munchin’ Luncheons on Mondays at Commons Park.
