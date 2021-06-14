ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District Board of Trustees will consider who to hire as the school’s new interim superintendent.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the MSD Central Gymnasium, 403 S. Martha St.
This decision comes after the settlement of a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Superintendent Brent Wilson, who as part of the settlement agreed to step down on June 30.
The candidate chosen at Tuesday’s meeting will act as an interim superintendent until the board decides on a permanent replacement for Wilson.
The board voted June 3 to utilize the University Search Team service in finding and selecting a new superintendent, but this service will be used primarily for the permanent superintendent rather than the interim.
“The University Search Team is more intended to be used for the permanent replacement,” said Board President Cory Archbold.
University Search Team is a free superintendent search service that’s composed of four education faculty members, one each from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University, and has provided assistance in searching for public school superintendents for more than 50 years.
The board interviewed a total of five candidates for the interim position between June 10-11. These candidates were selected based on postings for the job and a combination of other recommendations and applications.
The interim superintendent will serve until Jan. 1 at most while the board selects a new superintendent. The position could end sooner should the board find a replacement before then.
Archbold said the board wants to make sure they’re getting input from inside and outside the board while deciding on the next permanent superintendent.
“There seems to be a pretty decent pool of qualified individuals,” he said.
