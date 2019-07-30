ANGOLA — A Hudson man tried to dodge the police when they arrived at West Otter Lake to arrest him on Monday evening.
Derrick A. Lackey, 28, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement along with the six felony counts pending for allegedly dealing methamphetamine last year.
A warrant was filed Nov. 29. Lackey is accused of selling crystal meth to an undercover informant working with the Drug Enforcement Agency on three separate occasions. In addition, due to prior controlled substances convictions, three additional felony charges were recently filed.
In all, Lackey faces two Level 2 felony charges, three Level 3 felony charges and a Level 4 felony charge. The six charges pertain to three alleged drug sales.
According to court documents, the informant purchased a half ounce of crystal meth for $500 at an Angola department store on Aug. 9. The substance weighed 9.45 grams at the Indiana State Police laboratory.
The informant allegedly bought another 9 grams for $400 on Aug. 16 at a location that was not disclosed in court documents.
On Oct. 16, Lackey is charged with selling 2.7 grams of crystal meth, also referred to as "ice" in court documents, for $200. The sale occurred at an Angola gas station, with an Indiana State Police detective driving the informant to the drug buy.
The informant communicated with Lackey through Facebook Messenger and phone calls, say court documents.
He was arrested at a residence in the 100 block of Lane 103 West Otter Lake at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Lackey was arraigned Tuesday afternoon via videoconferencing equipment from the Steuben County Jail. Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Fry read the charges and Magistrate Randy Coffey explained the enhancements.
The first count, for the Aug. 16 drug buy, is a Level 3 felony and the fourth count, also for the Aug. 16 drug buy is a Level 2 felony due to his prior convictions. Lackey was convicted of dealing in meth in LaGrange Superior Court Aug. 18, 2014.
The second count is a Level 3 felony and the fifth count, also pertaining to the Aug. 16 buy, is the enhanced charge, a Level 2 felony. The third and sixth counts are Level 4 and Level 3 felonies for the Oct. 16 offense.
Lackey can only be convicted of one of the two pending charges pertaining to a single offense, according to Article 1, Section 14 of the Indiana State Constitution. It guarantees that "No person shall be put in jeopardy twice for the same offense."
A Level 2 felony carries up to a 30-year penalty. A Level 3 felony is punishable by up to 16 years in prison and a Level 4 felony, up to 12 years.
Public defender Robert Hardy was assigned to the case and a pretrial conference was scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. in Steuben Superior Court.
Bond is set at the standard $250 for resisting law enforcement but cash or surety bail is required in the dealing case, set at $25,000 by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
