Three people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joseph C. Dominique, 75, of the 800 block of West Holland Street, Archbold, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 300W at Lake James Lane 591, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Eric J. Siebenaler, 43, of the 7500 block of Woodward Street, Hamilton, arrested on Church Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob T. Spradlin, 31, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
