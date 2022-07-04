It is always quite festive around Steuben County on the Fourth of July weekend. Kicking things off early on Saturday were the brave souls who competed in a 5-kilometer race around Hamilton Lake. There were a variety of activities throughout the day, including a parade, where there was a scramble for candy (below, right). At night, there was a fireworks show. Almost directly north to the other end of Steuben County was the traditional parade at Clear Lake. This non-commercial, somewhat slow-moving affair always brings out the crowds in patriotic dress and colorfully decorated vehicles, including bicycles and golf carts, among others. In the photo below Miller Johnston and Elle Koesters for the annual 4th of July parade at Clear Lake.

