ANGOLA — Voters in Hamilton and Orland decided contested races for town council seats in Tuesday’s election.
In Hamilton, Democrat Mary Vail, the council’s current president, prevailed in her at-large race against Republican challenger Lloyd Bartels by a 299-195 margin.
In Orland, there were four people seeking three at-large council seats. Republican incumbents Lance Brodock and Robin Sears and Democrat Connie Boocher were kept in office while former Councilman Kevin Kellett, a Democrat, was not reseated.
The totals for the race were Brodock, 62 votes; Sears, 53; Boocher, 44; and Kellett, 36.
Other town council, clerk-treasurer and judge races were not contested. Below are the people who will be sworn into office at the first of the year:
Ashley
Incumbent Democratic Clerk-treasurer Karen McEntarfer and council candidates, Democrats Michael W. Hasselman and Lorraine Plumley and Republican Bob Thompson.
Clear Lake
Erik Strasser in the District 1 town council seat and Darin Thorp in District 3. Both are Republicans.
Hudson
Incumbent Clerk Carla Olson, Republican. A Republican town convention determined the new town board, which includes William Ebert, Josh Odom and Lyle Torrence.
Orland
In addition to the council race mentioned above, incumbent Republican Clerk April Sanders was unopposed.
Fremont
All five incumbents were unopposed in Fremont. They include Chris Snyder, Republican, who won a second term as town judge; Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons, Democrat; and Republican Town Council members Linda Fulton, Steve Brown and Craig Adolph, for the three seats that were up this election.
Hamilton
In Hamilton, the uncontested candidates included Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder, Republican; Gerry Martin, R-District 3 town council; and Danny Lingo, R-District 2 council.
