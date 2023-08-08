ANGOLA — Grab your favorite movie snack and head on over to Cahoots Coffee Cafe on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a showing of Daniel Adamson’s “Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana.”
Located at 218 W. Maumee Street, the coffeehouse will play the first edition of Stovepipe Pictures’ newest venture. Admission is free. Tom Adamson, a Cahoots board member and Daniel’s brother, did the music for the 55-minute episode. Tom will be in attendance on Wednesday.
As an aspiring filmmaker, Daniel Adamson has turned his camera to northeast Indiana. Highlighting the region’s history and staple businesses, episodes take on a travelogue documentary nature.
The first “Small Towns” episode features Sechler’s Pickles, Fox Products Corporation, Blue Moon, Strand Theatre and Skatin’ Station. Additionally, the story of John Krieger of Churubusco, is shared alongside foundational moments recounted by the Pleasant Lake History Museum, Churubusco History Center and DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl.
Adamson premiered his work on July 22 at the Strand Theatre, Kendallville. When he initially started the project in August 2022, however, he thought his end product would look differently.
While filming, Adamson made the decision to create a series out of “Small Towns” instead of one feature-length film. The filmmaker wrote on Facebook that there were, “too many stories and too many locations to fit” in a single production.
Interviews and filming have been conducted across the four county region and in Elkhart, Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
For more information about the upcoming showing, visit Cahoots Coffee Cafe on Facebook. To follow the “Small Towns” project, find Stovepipe Pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.