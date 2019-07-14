Hamilton schools propose tax hike to stay open
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Tony Cassel is recommending a property tax increase of 44 cents per $100 of property value to ensure that the schools stay open.
Cassel made his recommendation during a work session of the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday night. About 20 members of the public attended the session.
Next Monday the board will adopt a resolution that states the amount of a proposed property tax increase that will be included in a referendum question on the November election ballot.
The 44-cent rate recommended by Cassel is the same as the current rate that was approved by a referendum in 2012 and expires at the end of this year. If approved, the rate will continue for eight years.
The district is pursuing a second referendum on a proposed property tax increase to operate the schools, after a failed referendum last November. Residents in the district voted last fall against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value. The rate would have replaced the current 44-cent level.
Foundation pledges $500,000 to library
AUBURN — The Dekko Foundation has made a $500,000 pledge to Eckhart Public Library’s $12-million For Every Citizen capital campaign, campaign co-chair Vicki James announced Friday.
The foundation said the pledge follows its mission of “fostering economic freedom through education.”
“The Dekko Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of Eckhart Public Library and its programs for years,” James said. “Part of the funds have already been put to good use making improvements at the Teen Library.”
The majority of the investment will help to repair and renovate the historic Main library, which was damaged by an arson fire on July 2, 2017, and support the library’s literacy and life skills programs for children.
Driver faces charges for crash killing K-9
COLUMBIA CITY — A driver involved in a multi-county pursuit and crash Wednesday was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Allen County Jail on several active warrants from Allen County.
Clarence Shearer, 31 of Fort Wayne was arrested after being released from Parkview Hospital in Columbia City. He will have charges pending related to the pursuit and subsequent crash that took the life of a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department patrol K-9.
Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., the Plymouth Police Department put out a dispatch about an armed carjacking of a black 2016 Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler refused to stop while being chased by officers from several police departments. When the pursuit entered Whitley County, a Whitley County deputy positioned his 2019 Dodge Charger in the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 450 West and set up stop sticks in an attempt to stop the Chrysler from fleeing.
The driver of the Chrysler attempted to avoid the stop sticks and collided broadside with the deputy’s car in the passenger side. The collision caused the Charger to go into westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and burst into flames. Officers were unable to rescue the K-9 patrol dog from the Charger and it died on the scene. The deputy was unharmed.
Governor signs Zent’s laws to help veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of bills authored by Rep. Denny Zent providing more support to military veterans and their families were signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in a recent ceremony.
One new law reduces medical obstacles for military families who have children with disabilities.
“The average military family will move six to nine times,” said Zent, R-Angola, a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. “For families who have a child with disabilities, this can create a serious challenge trying to get the necessary medical care.”
Another new law ensures the Office of Judicial Administration can work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to identify and address the needs of veterans in the court system.
Safety changes proposed at site of triple fatality
ALBION — A proposal to make substantial safety improvements to a sharp curve on a Ligonier-area road where a family of three died earlier this year is ready to be submitted in an effort to get grant funding for the fixes.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith went over an engineering report for improvements at the curve where Ball Road meets C.R. 700W, estimated to cost $1.41 million.
In February, a car driven by JJ Reyes, 50, of Ligonier, slid off the snow-covered curve and into the Elkhart River. The vehicle flipped and filled with water. Reyes and his two daughters, Zulia Reyes, 15, and Valeria Reyes, 13 — were pronounced dead after the overturned vehicle was pulled out of the water.
“This and other roadside safety elements do not comply with current standards,” Smith’s report states.
Three facing charges for two armed robberies
ALBION — Three Fort Wayne residents arrested late Tuesday in connected to an armed robbery at Little Caesars in Kendallville have been charged with that crime and are also being charged with a Monday-night robbery at Kendallville’s Subway restaurant.
Prosecutors allege the trio — Jordan Street, 20, Quandeja Whitt, 20, and Antonio Wilson, 21, all of Fort Wayne — robbed Subway on U.S. 6 on Monday night, then returned Tuesday night to hold up the Little Caesars restaurant on Main Street.
The Noble County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges Thursday morning.
Each of the three is facing two Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery. Street is also facing two additional charges, a Level 6 felony count of theft of a firearm and a Class A misdemean- or charge of resisting law enforcement.
Steuben council eager to improve courthouse
ANGOLA — Steuben County’s financial adviser on Tuesday told the Steuben County Council it could wait until 2023 to start a courthouse project in order to not have more than one bond project on its books at the same time.
But that’s apparently not the approach the council is eying for a project that has been in the discussion stage some four years.
“That’s a strategy you might want to look at,” said Jeff Peters of Peters Financial Consultants, Greenwood.
A committee formed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been studying ways to remedy problems with the Steuben County Courthouse. The issues include Americans With Disabilities Act deficiencies, space concerns and security problems, among others.
Council members on Tuesday indicated they didn’t want to wait until a bond for a new 911 communications system was paid off before working on the courthouse project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.