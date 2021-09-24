Five people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Austin S. Conner, 24, of the 00 block of North S.R. 327, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Charles A. Grigsby, 28, of the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Steven D. Oneill, 33, of the 300 block of Pinevue Drive, Monroeville, Pennsylvania, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 150 mile marker on a felony charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Widmer R. Salvador, 24, of the 1900 block of Hickory Street, Dakota City, Nebraska, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 351 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having obtained a license.
• Eduardo C. Velazquez, 25, of the 100 block of Oaklawn Court, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 4500 block of C.R. 800W, on a charge of operating without every having obtained a license.
