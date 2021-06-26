ANGOLA — Thursday, Cameron hosted a celebration event for William A. Smith, M.D., specialty obstetrician-gynecologist, commemorating his 21 years of service.
Cameron interim CEO and President, Angie Logan, and Cameron Chief Medical Officer Todd Rumsey, M.D., FACOG, and Angola Mayor Richard Hickman gave remarks at the event thanking Dr. Smith for over two decades of commitment to the health and wellness of the Steuben County community.
During his tenure with Cameron Medical Staff, Dr. Smith delivered more than 2,000 babies at Cameron Hospital and provided compassionate care to thousands of patients.
“It has been my pleasure to work alongside Dr. Smith as a member of the OB/GYN staff at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital,” said Dr. Rumsey. “His reputation as a kind and compassionate physician is well established, and while there are many phrases that describe him well, the most important one to me is ‘trusted friend.’ CMCH, its medical staff and I wish him well.”
During the event, Angola Mayor Richard Hickman proclaimed Thursday, June 24th, 2021 as “Dr. William A. Smith Day” in the city of Angola, Indiana.
Cameron’s obstetrician-gynecologist team will continue to provide exceptional care and a wide range of services to their patients.
To schedule an appointment or inquire about services, please visit the Cameron Obstetrics and Gynecology website or call 667-5670.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, please visit www.cameronmch.com or visit the Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
