Tuesday, Jan. 19
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, 8: 30 a.m., Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. Board of Finance, 8:15 a.m. Drainage Board at 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Plan Commission offices, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, pre-agenda meeting, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 4 p.m.
• Angola Investment Fund Account Board, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.