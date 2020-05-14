Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Thomas E. Bender, 62, of the 100 block of Lane 220 Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on felony and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
• Deontrae J. Butler, 27, of the 100 block of West Bay Street, Arcadia, Florida, arrested in the 3000 block of North S.R. 127 on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Auston P. Griffin, 26, of the 7000 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Dominique L. Morton, 27, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 475E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Bridgett M. Nash, 44, of the 300 block of Clyde Avenue, arrested in the 700 block of East Broad Street on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Anthony P. Wilcox, 30, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
