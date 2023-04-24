ANGOLA — Angola has its own itinerant pastor who serves to connect different churches in the community together and shares the love of God outside of church.
Mike Cain said his LiveLove ministry began in January 2020, right before COVID, when he retired from his full-time pastoral duties. Although things got slow during the pandemic, the ministry since then has been growing.
“I stayed connected with people online during that time,” said Cain.
At that time, he was making online entries where the Bible was applied to everyday life situations in a Christian journey. But as Cain said he had a passion for serving the children and youth from early on, and he began doing it part-time in 1982.
He first discovered his passion when he worked as a social studies teacher. Since then, he worked as a coach and student guidance counselor, but it was becoming more and more evident for him that he wanted to concentrate on ministry in his calling as through it he could share with the students about spiritual aspects of life.
“At that point I abandoned education and I basically changed my career,” said Cain.
In 1985, when he was 31, he became a full-time pastor at what is now Fairview Missionary Church, which at that time had about 200 people, and its youth group, 15. By the time Cain finished his ministry there in Dec. 2000, the parish was ministering about 1,000, and its youth group – to more than 100.
“Many of those students are serving today as youth pastors, pastors, missionaries, worship leaders and other leadership positions within the churches locally and out of state,” said Cain.
Cain also worked as a Student Ministries Director in Sonlight Community Church for more than two years, and as a pastor in Lake Missionary Church until his retirement. With this background, said Cain, he can make decisions on the needs he sees in the community through his connecting with people.
He now serves on the Cahoots board, on the Steuben County Youth Network, Revive Prayer at YMCA, and helps with a few more Christian groups through which he discovers the problems that they have. He also connects with the students, teachers, and counselors.
“As I am out in the community, I am just connecting with people, being with people, and I discover the needs that they have, and I try to either help them myself or connect them with another person or organization that can help them,” said Cain.
Through his involvement with the community, he became aware that less and less people were attending churches, and when they wanted to, they did not know where to go. So, he helped them to find the one suitable for them, and he also helped them to find organizations that they needed.
“I am familiar with many of the area churches and ministries of Steuben County, and I run into people who are not involved in church and by talking with them about what they are looking for in a church, I can connect them to a church that would fill that need,” said Cain.
A lot of times, said Cain, the local youth also do not have a youth group they connect to, and he thinks that the youth and teenage years are crucial for an individual as it is the time when they make uneasy life choices, and those are easier to make when the individuals are plugged in a youth group.
“I find it important that they discover Jesus at a young age in their life because as you get older, it becomes more difficult to make that decision,” said Cain.
He said that he really believed it was important for kids and teenagers to be connected and plugged into a local church that has a vibrant and exciting youth or children ministry going on where they can learn more about Jesus.
Tragically, a zealous youth advocate lost his own younger daughter, Angie, when she was 21. He said that that loss helped him become more aware of how people might feel during the time of loss and grieving.
“Before her passing I would counsel with people and talk with people who have lost a loved one, and I would say I understand your loss, and I realize now I really did not understand what grief and what pain they were going though until I lost my own daughter,” said Cain
He shared his story in various youth camps and Christian youth groups, and he thinks that it helped a lot of younger people realize that no one knew when they were going to die, and that they needed to establish a relationship with Jesus now rather than later.
“We have no guarantee,” said Cain. “I do need to make a decision to follow Christ now while I have an opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.