Eight people arrested in past three days
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Wednesday through Friday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 38, of the 6400 block of West Orland Road, arrested on S.R. 327 at C.R. 650N, Orland, on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Joshua A. Cook, 35, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on a fugitive warrant.
• Leslie A. Handley, 40, homeless, arrested in the 00 block of West 4th Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Nathaniel P. Harner, 46, of the 100 block of State Street, Elkhart, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Carols A. Lopez Rojas, 26, of State Street, Elkhart, arrested on Mill Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Antara L. Moore, 38, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jennifer L. Spence, 36, address not listed, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 146 milemarker, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kyle M. Thomas, 36, of the 3400 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested at the Sheriff's Office on warrants alleging felony theft and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
