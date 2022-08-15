CLEAR LAKE — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a fish kill/die off that occurred over the course of a few days starting in late July/early August at Clear Lake.
After receiving reports from residents, on Aug. 4 DNR fisheries biologists from Fawn River State Fish Hatchery, Orland, visited the lake and found numerous dead fish.
Several species of fish were affected, including rock bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, pumpkinseed, warmouth, crappie, bullheads and bass, said a news release from the DNR. Biologists estimated approximately 500 dead fish were between the North and Big basins.
Due to recent weather, this fish kill is likely being caused by natural events. Hot weather, warm water temperatures, and calm days lead to low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water. Without dissolved oxygen, fish are unable to breathe and can die rapidly and in large numbers.
A post on the Clear Lake bulletin board last week from Fisheries Biologist Matt Horsley gave details of his examination of the lake on Aug. 4.
"Based on what I witnessed and the species present, it was likely a shallow water kill that happened in the larger part of the lake, as I only spotted two dead fish in the northeast corner of marina basin. We had a southwest wind Thursday so all the fish were washed up along the northeast corners of the Big and North Basins," he said. "I did notice that the shallow bar extending between big and north basin was highly vegetated and covered several acres. Areas like these can be extremely susceptible to fish kills in the late summer as water temps are high, dissolved oxygen levels are lower and during the night the plants consume oxygen so it can drop very rapidly in shallow weedy areas."
Horsley also said heavy boat traffic from the weekend could have also churned up silt and decaying plant materials, which could further hinder oxygen levels available to fish.
People on the lake have been removing the fish from the lake, like Jeff Rehm, who reported on Aug. 7 on the bulletin board the following: "Hauled out 100-150 dead fish and weeds along the shore over the weekend. This morning I looked and it was like I had never even done a thing."
Biologists will continue to monitor the lake in case the situation changes, the news release said.
While the threat to public health is considered very low at this time, DNR always recommends common sense when recreating in natural waterways, especially during periods of hot weather. For more information on safe water recreation, visit the Center for Disease Control website at cdc.gov/habs/prevention-control.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.