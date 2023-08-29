Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Patrick R. Custard, 35, of the 1200 block of Monroe, Hartford, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Abraham Nunez Ruiz, 40, of the 200 block of North Prospect Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of Water Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Jaycob W. Young, 21, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony strangulation.
