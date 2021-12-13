CROOKED LAKE — A Sunday fire totally destroyed a home on this lake's second basin.
The Angola Fire Department responded to the fire and was joined by four others to battle the blaze at a home that was 4,000 square feet and on a full basement.
"The amount of fire we encountered and the size of the home, it took us a little over an hour to bring it under control," said Assistant Fire Chief Bill Harter.
The home owner is Thomas G. Shuford. The home is located in the 3700 block of West Shadyside Road on the south side of the second basin. The fire was ruled accidental.
Damage was estimated at $623,900 to the structure and $150,000 to the property.
All of the occupants of the home were out of the structure and no one was injured. The same holds true for the numerous firefighters who were on the scene.
The fire was reported at about 11:14 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived on the scene in 10 minutes in an area where the road winds around the lake and features many sharp curves.
Mutual aid was provided by the Fremont, Steuben Township, Orland and Ashley-Hudson fire departments. Hamilton was on standby at the Angola Fire Department.
Also on the scene were Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Sheriff's Office to close off traffic and NIPSCO, which secured utilities.
Harter provided a big thanks to staff at Steuben County 911 and Angola Police Dispatch.
