PLEASANT LAKE — Pleasant Lake Elementary celebrated the end of the school year on Wednesday with foam, water and a whole lot of fun.
For nearly 10 years, the Pleasant Lake Fire Department has been helping students and staff round out the year in style.
This year elementary schoolers were let out in waves to enjoy the water, a pile of suds and the playground.
Thanks to One Handy Man, Pleasant Lake, a donation of a foam machine provided a new opportunity for students to enjoy the school’s tradition. When the fourth and fifth graders experienced the fun, they had the chance to participate in a water balloon toss.
With the day reaching almost 80 degrees, the water offered a cool 66-degree break from the heat. Students ended the fun-filled day with a sweet treat from Kona Ice.
The event was started by then-Principal Lisa Bauers and has continued ever since for the school that once held the distinction of being the only school in Indiana that had its own beach.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has deeded the beach property to the Pleasant Lake Lions Club.
