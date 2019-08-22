ANGOLA — A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in Steuben County on Friday, Aug. 30, the start of the Labor Day weekend.
The checkpoint was announced Wednesday by Lt. Corey Culler, commander of the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post.
The exact time and location will not be released.
Motorists who are not impaired can expect a very short delay of two to three minutes while passing through this checkpoint.
Motorists who find themselves entering the checkpoint area are encouraged to have their driver’s license and vehicle registration readily available to minimize their delay.
The Indiana State Police is committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints in an effort to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from drinking and driving.
To assist law enforcement efforts in identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways, Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post would encourage all motorists that may observe a possible impaired driver to call 911 or the closest Indiana State Police Post. When calling, be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location and direction of travel.
For those adults planning a night out on the town or hosting a social event where you know that you will either be consuming or serving alcoholic beverages, here are a few simple suggestions to keep yourself and others safe:
• Plan ahead and always have a designated driver.
• Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been consuming alcoholic beverages.
• It’s better to be safe than sorry: call a taxi, a sober friend or a family member to come and get you.
• If you are hosting a party, always offer alcohol-free beverages as an option and make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.