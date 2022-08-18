ANGOLA — Schools in the four-county area seem prepared for the new school year in terms of safety, superintendents say.
The schools have emergency equipment and safety measures that they are not always willing to disclose, but that are in place. The schools also have enhanced their mental health support systems, and are monitoring school bus safety.
Westview Superintendent Randy Miller said their school corporation deemed the most important thing for ensuring school safety is to develop the feeling of worth and belonging in each student and staff member.
“The first layer of school safety is we have to make sure every single student every single day, and all our staff members feel a sense of worth and also a sense of belonging to our Westview team,” said Miller.
The second key to school safety is ensuring that the building doors are locked during the school day and that all the staff members and the students understand what a locked door looks and sounds like.
“We want to make sure our exterior is strong,” Miller said.
The third key, said Miller, is the run-fight-hide concept and training their schools received from the local police department.
“You have to do something in a moment of crisis, you have to do something, doing nothing is unacceptable,” said Miller.
He also said the district has had support interventionists and counselors for a number of years now, and that all their school buses were equipped with cameras, and the district had hired another school resource officer.
“We are definitely committed to having people working full-time on caring for kids,” said Miller.
Traci Blaize, interim superintendent of Lakeland School Corp. in LaGrange County, said that their doors at all the school buildings were single point entry and had a buzzer.
They also have counselors in all their schools, as well as the memorandums of understanding with the Bowen Center and Northeastern Center that their students and staff could have several free consultations at both places.
“We do have a lot of mental health support for students, and staff — we also provide that for staff,” said Blaize.
Blaize said they also have both interior and exterior cameras on their school buses.
Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel said that in addition to secure entrances equipped with an intercom, the school building also has cameras on the interior and exterior.
The district wrapped half of the windows this year so people inside the building could see outside, but the people from the outside could not see inside.
Cassel also said they have radios in their buildings, and they partner with the Bowen Center, too, so that their students and staff could access up to three or four sessions of free counseling in addition to school counseling.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt said through a partnership with the Fremont Police Department they have a full-time school resource officerl, and that one “if not two of our Fremont police officers are in the school and walking around listening with kids,” said Stitt.
Fremont schools are also equipped with intercom systems and buzzers, to add extra protection. They take an additional step and lock all of the classroom doors for the safety of the students inside.
“We want to keep the good people in, and the bad people out,” said Stitt.
Stitt also said that they had an emergency system, and he and the principals could lock any door in the whole corporation “in a split second.” Along with the emergency button system, Fremont Community Schools also has radios that allow all the offices to make an announcement throughout the school in case of emergency.
Fremont schools recently installed bullet proof glass at the entrances of all the corporation’s buildings, which was donated by a local glass factory. Stitt said the district will continue to replace additional glass in the buildings in the coming years.
MSD of Steuben County Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said they had a school resource officer who was with Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. They also have secure entrances at all their schools, and the district participated in the meeting with the first responders in the area.
Widenhoefer also said all their classroom doors are locked during the school day. The district also did safety drills with their students and staff such as active shooter drill and fire drill.
Superintendent Galen Mast from West Noble School Corporation in Noble County said that they also partnered with the Bowen Center and Northeastern Center to ensure their students and staff had access to free counseling sessions, and they also added a counselor in their high school and a counselor in their middle school.
Mast said that the school doors in the corporation were also locked during the day, and that they had one secure entrance to each building with cameras.
Mast also said that they had school safety teams for the corporation and for each of the schools, and the teams were meeting regularly to do “needs assessment.”
“We try to have that team get together once a month,” said Mast.
David Worman, school safety coordinator at Central Noble Community Schools, said to keep the school secure and they have an adult supervisor watching the students arriving at the school.
“We require teachers to have their classroom doors shut and locked at all times that they have students in them,” said Worman.
He also said that the exterior of the doors and the windows had film on them that made it difficult to break through them. Worman said that there were three school resource officers in the district – one in each building.
“We are full-time police officers, there are three of us,” said Worman.
Worman also said that they had three counselors, and they also worked closely with the Bowen Center and with the Northeastern Center that offered the district “a couple of free sessions if a student is struggling and needs anything.”
Worman said concerning school bus safety all the drivers were trained not to have any adults or anyone in the bus they were not supposed to have.
“I am hoping we give confidence to people to feel good about coming to our schools,” said Miller.
